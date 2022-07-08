Gehlot invites Japanese firms to invest in petrochemical, skill sectors

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan CM Gehlot seeks Centre's help for Barmer refinery project
Gehlot presents agri Budget; proposes Rs 5K cr for CM Krishak Saathi Yojana
Rajasthan: Cairn Vedanta makes oil discovery in OALP block in Barmer dist
Rajasthan Budget: Tourism gets industry status; CM promises 100,000 jobs
'Akhand Bharat': Gehlot asks if India is not united now
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday invited Japanese companies to invest in Barmer petrochemical complex and sectors like skill development, while underlining the positive approach of the firms for investment in the state.
He said that the Japanese companies have made investments in the state in the past and now they should write another chapter by investing in the petrochemical complex being constructed in Barmer and other sectors, including skill development.
The chief minister was speaking at an MoU signing ceremony held in Alwar district's Neemrana industrial area.
The memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed by 11 Japanese companies with a total investment of Rs 1,338 crore, according to an official release.
It will generate employment opportunities for 2,272 persons in different sectors, the release said.
Gehlot said that the government will extend its support to Japanese companies for opening skill development centres.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had visited Japan 2005 during which Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) was conceptualized, the chief minister said, adding that the Japanese Zone at Neemrana is also a part of DMIC.
He said that the priority of the state government is that work should be done in a planned manner on the portion of DMIC passing through the state.
Speaking on the occasion, ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki said that the number of Japanese companies working in the state was 10 in 2008 which increased to 170 in 2021.
He said India and Japan share fundamental values like rule of law and democracy.
Industry minister Shakuntala Rawat and other state government officials and representatives of Japanese companies were present on the occasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU