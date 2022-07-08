Centre releases over Rs 324 crore as advance share for Assam floods

The has released Rs 324.40 crore as advance share of the State Disaster Response Fund for 2022-23 to Assam, which has been hit by flood and landslides at several places this year, Chief Minister said on Thursday.

The state government had requested the Ministry of Home Affairs for release of the second installment of the central share for undertaking relief measures in the calamity-affected areas.

'This will help combat the current floods and also in making provisions for flood victims, Sarma tweeted.

Flood and mudslides this year have resulted in the death of 187 people in the state, besides causing loss of property and damage to infrastructure.

An Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) had recently visited some of the flood-affected areas to assess the damage.

