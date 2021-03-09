Germany starts easing coronavirus lockdown after more than two months

-
ALSO READ
Germany calls for international solidarity to fight coronavirus pandemic
Germany records highest daily death toll since start of Covid pandemic
Germany reports new daily record in Covid-19 cases as infection spreads
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe steps up efforts to contain pandemic
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Pandemic toll on US to be 4x of Great Recession
-
After more than two months of lockdown, the German federal government has allowed certain stores and retailers in Germany to reopen on Monday.
Bookstores, flower stores and garden centres are categorized as "daily needs retail" and could therefore reopen to a limited number of customers and with strict hygiene rules, Xinhua news agency reported.
Only one customer per ten square meters is allowed for shops up to 800 square meters of retail space. Larger shops could welcome one additional customer for every additional 20 square meters of retail space.
The German government and the federal states agreed on this second reopening step after schools and hairdressers in the country were already allowed to reopen at the beginning of March. However, regulations could vary locally as details are left to the federal states to decide.
"We are at the threshold of a new phase of the pandemic that we can go into not carelessly but still with justified hope," Chancellor Angela Merkel said when announcing the plan for easing the Covid-19 measures last week.
The restrictions on private meetings have also been relaxed. A household can now meet with another household up to five people in total. Further relaxations for retailers, museums and zoos would depend on the level of infection in each federal state, according to the government.
On Monday, the number of new Covid-19 infections in Germany remained slightly above the previous week's level as 5,011 infections were registered in one day, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).
The number of deaths related to Covid-19 fell to the lowest level -- 34 -- since early November last year, bringing the total death toll in Germany to 71,934, the RKI said.
More than two months after the start of the coronavirus vaccination campaign in Germany, almost 2.5 million people had been fully vaccinated as of Monday, bringing the country's vaccination rate to three per cent, according to the RKI.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU