Ghats along Ganga in UP to witness more social, economic activity

Cities situated on the banks of River Ganga in Uttar Pradesh will now witness increased social and economic activities.
Working on the central government's 'Ghat Pe Haat' scheme, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to develop the banks of the river for tourism.
Principal secretary of Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Mukesh Meshram, said: "Since this state is home to the biggest part of Ganga and a number of religiously important cities fall on this stretch, we look forward to making the most of this opportunity. A team of competent officers and experts is already working on the proposal demanded by the Namami Gange authorities."
Officials at Namami Gange informed that the idea is to build or beautify about 164 ghats across all the cities, besides encouraging farmers to take up natural farming along the river.
The plan also includes formation of District Ganga Committees to address all issues related to the river.
Weekly markets may be allowed on these ghats which will be maintained and cleaned regularly by the committees in place. This will be done with the idea of promoting economic activity along the river.
Meshram said: "In addition to its religious importance, scripted in epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata, Ganga is also a repository of stories, myths and legends besides being witness to history in several ways. This makes it a natural magnet for tourism purposes. We aim to translate this energy into a carefully curated experience."
Officials insist beneficiary states have started working on the idea.
The scheme also covers more than two dozen cities across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal along the 2,520 km long stretch of the Ganga river.
The river conservation is promoted along with development of economic and employment opportunities along the river so that conservation becomes a way of life.
--IANS
amita/sks/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU