Global coronavirus update: Nepal's Covid-19 death toll crosses 10,000-mark

Nepal's coronavirus death toll crossed the 10,000-mark, as the country recorded 25 fresh virus-related deaths on Friday, according to official data.
In the last 24 hours, Nepal reported 3,729 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 777,589, said the Ministry of Health and Population in its daily statement. The death toll stands at 10,019.
In the same period, 1,885 people recovered from the disease.
A total of 9,493 Polymerase Chain Reaction tests and 6,182 antigen tests were conducted on Friday.
There are currently 34,942 active COVID-19 cases at various care institutions in the country.
