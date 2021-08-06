Global coronavirus update: Nepal's Covid-19 death toll crosses 10,000-mark

Nepal's crossed the 10,000-mark, as the country recorded 25 fresh virus-related deaths on Friday, according to official data.

In the last 24 hours, reported 3,729 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 777,589, said the Ministry of Health and Population in its daily statement. The stands at 10,019.

In the same period, 1,885 people recovered from the disease.

A total of 9,493 Polymerase Chain Reaction tests and 6,182 antigen tests were conducted on Friday.

There are currently 34,942 active COVID-19 cases at various care institutions in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)