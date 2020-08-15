Goa coronavirus update: Tally rises by 369 to 11,339; five more deaths

Goa's COVID-19 case count rose by



369 to 11,339 on Saturday, while five deaths took toll to 98, the state health department said.

A total of 331 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 7,488.

All the deceased were women above 50 years of age, the department said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,339, new cases 369, deaths 98, discharged 7,488, active cases 3,753, samples tested till date 1,63,874.

