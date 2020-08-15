Goa coronavirus update: Tally rises by 369 to 11,339; five more deaths

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Goa's COVID-19 case count rose by
369 to 11,339 on Saturday, while five deaths took toll to 98, the state health department said.
A total of 331 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 7,488.
All the deceased were women above 50 years of age, the department said.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,339, new cases 369, deaths 98, discharged 7,488, active cases 3,753, samples tested till date 1,63,874.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU