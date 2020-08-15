JUST IN
Assam coronavirus update: Death toll rises to 182, tally reaches 74,501
Lockdown extended in Manipur till August 31 amid rising Covid-19 cases

The Manipur government on Saturday extended the complete lockdown till August 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state, where 192 more people tested positive, pushing the tally to 4,390

Press Trust of India  |  Imphal 

Coronavirus

The Manipur government on

Saturday extended the complete lockdown till August 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state, where 192 more people tested positive, pushing the tally to 4,390.

A state government directive also asked deputy commissioner to issue orders imposing curfew from 5 pm to 6 am.

"New cases of COVID-19 continue to be detected amongst people who have no travel history outside the state," the notification said.

Out of the 192 fresh coronavirus cases, 131 are from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), officials said.

A total of 78 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate in the state to 55.53 per cent, they said.

Manipur now has 1,939 active cases. There have been 13 COVID-19 deaths in the state so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 15 2020. 22:23 IST

