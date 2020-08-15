Maharashtra coronavirus update: 12,614 new cases, 322 deaths, 6,844 recover

Maharashtra's case



tally increased to 5,84,754 on Saturday with the addition of 12,614 new cases, the state health department said.

With 322 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 19,749, the department said.

A total of 6,844 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of recovered persons to 4,08,286, it said in a statement.

There are 1,56,409 active cases in the state at present, it added.

Mumbai city reported the highest single-day cases in the state with a spike of 1,254 on Saturday, while Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area saw rise of 1,114 cases.

Of the total deaths reported on Saturday, 48 were from Mumbai, while Pune city saw 34 deaths during the day.

In Pune district -- except the city limits and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation -- 25 deaths were reported.

In Thane district -- except Thane city -- 18 deaths were reported during the day.

Nagpur city reported 18 new deaths, Pimpri-Chinchwad 14, Kalyan-Dombivli 11 and Mira Bhayandar 10 deaths.

Palghar and Kolhapur (except Kolahpur city) districts reported 12 deaths on Saturday.

In Jalna district, 10 persons lost their lives due to the viral infection.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 971 new patients on Saturday, Nashik 783; Nagpur 739 and Navi Mumbai 447.

Out of 12,614 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounted for 3,512.

The Pune division -- which covers the municipal corporations of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Solapur, rest of the Pune and Solapur districts and Satara -- reported 3,332 cases during the day.

The Nashik division -- comprising Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar districts -- reported 2,361 new cases.

The MMR, including Mumbai city and Thane, has till now reported 2,84,193 cases and 11,454 deaths.

The country's financial capital alone has witnessed 1,27,716 cases and 7,086 deaths till now.

The Pune division has till now reported 1,48,739 cases and 3,966 fatalities.

The recovery rate in the state is 69.82 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.38 per cent, the department said.

10,44,974 people are in home quarantine and 37,524 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's tally is as follows: total cases: 5,84,754; new cases 12,614; total deaths: 19,749; discharged 4,08,286; active cases: 1,56,409; people tested so far: 31,11,514.

