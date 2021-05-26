Goa govt files appeal in Bombay HC against verdict in Tarun Tejpal case

-
The Goa government on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court against former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal's acquittal verdict in an alleged sexual assault case.
"We have filed an appeal in Bombay High Court against the verdict (acquittal of Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, in alleged sexual assault case). The state government will fight this case until the woman gets justice," Goa CM Pramod Sawant told ANI.
On May 20, a Goa sessions court acquitted Tejpal in the rape case.
Tejpal, who was already out on bail, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2013.
He was arrested on November 30 in 2013 after allegedly raping his colleague at a five-star resort in North Goa.
On September 29, 2017, the court had charged him with various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty.
Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him.
In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months.
