JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Normalisation of international flight services expected by year-end: Govt

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's reply on plea for recruiting medicos
Business Standard

Goa govt refuses permission for Sunburn event due to Covid concerns

The Goa government said it will not grant permission to organise the 15th edition of the Sunburn EDM festival, slated to be held in December

Topics
Goa | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

The Goa government on Wednesday said it will not grant permission to organise the 15th edition of the Sunburn EDM festival, slated to be held in December.

"The state government has refused the permission to host the Sunburn festival in Goa. I have already signed the file refusing the permission," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters after chairing a state cabinet meeting refusing to elaborate.

The 15th edition of the Sunburn Festival was slated for December this year at Vagator with the organisers announcing that only fully vaccinated participants will be allowed.

Meanwhile, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said it is the CM's prerogative whether to refuse or allow permission to organise the Sunburn festival.

We have to respect the decision of the chief minister," he said.

Sunburn is a commercial electronic dance music festival held in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, November 24 2021. 15:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU