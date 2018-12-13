Goa mining dependents warn of stepping up agitation to draw govt attention

People affected by suspension of mining activity in Goa Thursday warned of intensifying their agitation in the state to draw the Centre's attention to their demand of resumption of the industry.

The Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF), an umbrella organisation of mining dependents, said if any Union minister attends any event in the state, protests would be held outside the venue.

The warning comes amid the industry stakeholders' ongoing protests in Delhi.

The agitation in the capital began on December 11 and continued at the Ramlila Maidan till Wednesday. However, the protest was shifted to Jantar Mantar on Thursday.

Various politicians from Goa, including ministers, MPs, MLAs and other party office-bearers met the protesters there over the last two days.

"However, we have not got any firm assurance from the Union government or the BJP on our demand. When we return to Goa, we will be forced to intensify our agitation," GMPF president Puti Gaonkar told PTI over phone from Delhi.

"Protests will be held outside the venues in Goa, wherever Union ministers participate...We want to send a clear message to Delhi that they can't play with the livelihood of the people," he said.

Gaonkar said the mining dependents will also try to get appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell him about the mining crisis.

The mining industry in the state came to a standstill on March 16 this year, over a month after the Supreme Court quashed the second renewal of iron ore mining leases given to 88 companies in 2015.

The GMPF has been demanding that the Central government amend the mining law during the ongoing winter session of Parliament to enable resumption of mining activity, whose closure has affected livelihood of at least two lakh people in Goa.