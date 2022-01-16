Goa records 3,274 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 38%

Goa's COVID-19 case positivity rate rose sharply to 38.16 per cent on Saturday as the coastal state reported 3,274 new infections, taking the tally to 2,07,243, the state health department said.

Four persons died due to COVID-19, which raised the toll in to 3,550.

The number of recoveries rose to 1,83,615 after 1,789 more patients were discharged after treatment on Saturday, leaving the coastal state with 20,078 active cases.

With 8,578 new tests, the total number of samples examined so far for in has gone up to 17,23,638, an official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,07,243, new cases 3,274, death toll 3,550, discharged 1,83,615, active cases 20,078, samples tested till date 17,23,638.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)