Goa reports 1,794 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate at 32%

-
ALSO READ
Goa records 3,274 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 38%
Delhi records 290 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate jumps to 0.55%
Delhi logs 13,785 new Covid cases; positivity rate climbs to 23.86%
Delhi sees 94% rise in Covid cases at 10,665, infection rate nears 12%
Kerala coronavirus update: Covid positivity rate drops to 10.44%
-
Goa reported 1,794 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and eight more deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said while the positivity rate stood at 32.05 per cent.
A health department bulletin said with new additions, Goa's coronavirus tally increased to 2,32,619, while the death toll rose to 3,623. The state's positivity rate was 32.05 per cent as compared to 32.45 per cent recorded a day ago, when it had reported 1,387 cases. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 2,10,799 after 2,522 patients were discharged during the day, the bulletin said. Goa now has 18,197 active cases. "With 5,597 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state so far has gone up to 17,88,044, an official added. Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,32,619, new cases 1,794, death toll 3,623, discharged 2,10,799, active cases 18,197, samples tested till date 17,88,044.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU