Goa reports 1,794 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate at 32%

reported 1,794 new cases on Tuesday and eight more deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said while the positivity rate stood at 32.05 per cent.

A health department bulletin said with new additions, Goa's tally increased to 2,32,619, while the death toll rose to 3,623. The state's positivity rate was 32.05 per cent as compared to 32.45 per cent recorded a day ago, when it had reported 1,387 cases. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 2,10,799 after 2,522 patients were discharged during the day, the bulletin said. now has 18,197 active cases. "With 5,597 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state so far has gone up to 17,88,044, an official added. Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,32,619, new cases 1,794, death toll 3,623, discharged 2,10,799, active cases 18,197, samples tested till date 17,88,044.

