Goa reports 2,476 Covid-19 infections, case positivity rate at 30%

on Tuesday reported 2,476 new infections, the highest one-day rise so far, with 30 per cent of samples testing positive.

Four persons succumbed to the disease during the day, the health department said.

On Monday, the coastal state had recorded 1,592 cases and one death. The caseload rose to 1,93,977 while death toll reached 3,537. The case positivity rate increased from 27.38 per cent on Monday to 30.36 per cent on Tuesday. A total of 27 patients were hospitalized in the state during the day. With 592 patients recovering, the total of recoveries rose to 1,78,421.

The number of active cases increased to 12,019. As many as 8,154 tests were conducted in the state on Tuesday, taking the number of samples tested so far to 16,87,763.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,93,977, New cases 2,476, Death toll 3,537, Discharged 1,78,421, Active cases 12,019, Samples tested to date 16,87,763.

