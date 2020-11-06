Goa reports 203 fresh Covid-19 cases, three additional casualties

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Coronavirus
Clinical workers test for the virus at a government-run dispensary | Photo: Bloomberg

Goa's COVID-19 caseload rose to

44,747, after 203 more persons tested positive for the infection on Friday, an official from the health department said.

With three more casualties during the day, the toll in the coastal state reached 633, the official said.

Apart from this, 207 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 42,056, he said.

A total of 1,740 swab samples were tested during the day in the state, which currently has 2,058 active cases, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 44,747, new cases 203, death toll 633, discharged 42,056, active cases 2,058, samples tested till date 3,09,751.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 06 2020. 20:10 IST

