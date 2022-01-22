Goa sees 2,668 Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths; positivity rate stands at 37.42%

-
ALSO READ
Goa records 3,274 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 38%
Goa coronavirus update: 90 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; 72 recoveries
Goa coronavirus update: 59 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, 59 recoveries
Covid-19 pandemic: Goa sees 34 cases, one death and 22 recoveries
Goa coronavirus update: 101 Covid-19 cases, active tally dips below 1,000
-
Goa on Friday saw 2,668 COVID-19 cases getting detected from 7,129 tests with a positivity rate of 37.42 per cent, taking the tally in the coastal state to 2,25,165, an official said.
The toll stood at 3,594 after nine patients succumbed during the day, while the number of tests conducted so far was 17,67,008, he said.
So far, 1,99,597 people have been discharged post recovery, including 3,145 on Friday, leaving Goa with an active tally of 21,974, he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,25,165, new cases 2668, death toll 3594, discharged 199597, active cases 21974, samples tested till date 1767008.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU