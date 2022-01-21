Covid-19 pandemic: Meghalaya logs 331 new cases, one more death

-
Meghalaya on Friday recorded 331 new COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 87,735, a health department official said.
The death toll rose to 1,495 as one more person succumbed to the disease during the day, Health Services Director Dr Aman War said.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was among the new patients, the official said.
Sangma tested positive for COVID-19, a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi
The Meghalaya CM urged those who have come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested if necessary.
Of the fresh cases, 239 were reported from East Khasi Hills, 44 from West Garo Hills and 21 from Ri Bhoi, War said, adding that the remaining infections were detected in nine other districts.
At least 177 people recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 84,458.
Meghalaya now has 1,782 active cases, the official said.
The state has conducted over 12.94 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he said.
More than 22.52 lakh people have been inoculated in the state with 9,23,550 of them having received both doses of vaccines, War added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
