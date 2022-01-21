Chhattisgarh sees 5,029 Covid-19 cases, positivity rate 10.67%

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
-
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,86,207 on Friday with the addition of 5,029 cases, while eight deaths took the toll to 13,705, an official said.
The state's positivity rate, which is cases detected per 100 tests, was 10.67 per cent on Friday, he said.
The number of recoveries reached 10,41,746 after 193 people were discharged from hospitals and 5,808 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 30,756, he said.
"Raipur district reported 1,183 new cases, which took the tally to 1,81,231, including 3,172 deaths. The district has 7,770 active cases. Durg saw 712 cases, followed by Raigarh 369, Bilaspur 337, Rajnandgaon 278 and Surguja 204, among other districts," he said.
With 47,124 samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,58,71,746, the official said.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,86,207, new cases 5,029, death toll 13,705, recovered 10,41,746, active cases 30,756, today tests 47,124, total tests 1,58,71,746.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU