JUST IN
All security measures in place for BJY along Jammu-Srinagar highway: CRPF
Remembering BV Doshi, the great architect who strived to build timelessness
Shimla municipal wards' delimitation was in public interest: Ex-minister
FM Sitharaman to attend traditional 'halwa' ceremony before Budget session
Teams, Outlook down for thousands in India; Microsoft says probe underway
BV Doshi leaves behind irreplaceable void in architecture industry
Modi hold talks with Egyptian Prez Sisi, focuses to improve bilateral ties
Despite Chinese aggression, India's trade with Beijing up by 50%: Kejriwal
People thinking about nation's sovereignty can't remain in Cong: Shergill
Republic Day: 901 police personnel awarded medals for service to nation
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
All security measures in place for BJY along Jammu-Srinagar highway: CRPF
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Court grants 2 days to ED to reply on Jacqueline's plea for foreign travel

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted two days to the ED to reply to an application of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez seeking permission to travel to Dubai

Topics
Jacqueline | Indians travelling abroad | Bollywood

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Court grants 2 days to ED to reply for Jacqueline of travelling abroad
Court grants 2 days to ED to reply for Jacqueline of travelling abroad. (PTI Photo)

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted two days to the ED to reply to an application of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez seeking permission to travel to Dubai.

Fernandez, an accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has sough the court's permission to travel to Dubai from January 27 to 30.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik, who was scheduled to hear arguments on the actor's application on Wednesday, posted the matter for January 27 after the agency sought time to file a detailed reply to her application.

The actor did not appear before the court on Wednesday and was represented by her lawyer.

Fernandez had on December 22 withdrew from the court her plea for permission to go abroad to meet her family members, after the judge suggested that let the question of charge first be decide.

She was granted regular bail in the case on November 15, 2022. Fernandez was not arrested in the case.

The judge had on August 31 taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED and had asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.

The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jacqueline

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU