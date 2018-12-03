Godhra riots: SC to hear Zakia's plea against clean chit to Modi in Jan

-
The Supreme Court Monday deferred till the third week of January the hearing on a plea filed by Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 Godhra riots.
Zakia, the wife of Ehsan Jafri, an ex-MP who was killed in one of the worst incidents during the riots, has challenged the Gujarat High Court's October 5, 2017 order rejecting her plea against the SIT's decision.
A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Hemant Gupta posted the matter for hearing in the third week of January.
