Godhra riots: SC to hear Zakia's plea against clean chit to Modi in Jan

The Monday deferred till the third week of January the hearing on a plea filed by challenging the clean chit given by the (SIT) to then in connection with the 2002 Godhra riots.

Zakia, the wife of Ehsan Jafri, an ex-MP who was killed in one of the worst incidents during the riots, has challenged the Gujarat High Court's October 5, 2017 order rejecting her plea against the SIT's decision.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Hemant Gupta posted the matter for hearing in the third week of January.