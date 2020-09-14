Gold smuggling accused Suresh complains of chest pain, admitted to hospital

Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the case, has been admitted for the second time in Thrissur Medical College after she complained of chest pain, Viyyur Jail Authority said.

She was shifted from Viyyur Prison in the Thrissur district.

She was discharged from Thrissur Medical College on Saturday after 6 days of treatment on chest pain.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

