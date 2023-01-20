JUST IN
Business Standard

Gold worth Rs 2.01 crore seized at Mangaluru International Airport

Customs sleuths at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized a total of 3,677 grams of smuggled gold worth Rs 2,01,69,800 between Jan 1 and 18 this year

Topics
Indian airports | Gold  | Customs

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

Mangaluru airport
Mangaluru airport

Customs sleuths at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized a total of 3,677 grams of smuggled gold worth Rs 2,01,69,800 between Jan 1 and 18 this year, successfully foiling gold trafficking to a considerable extent.

Eight passengers travelling from Dubai and Abu Dhabi had tried to smuggle gold into the country through nefarious means, a Customs release here said.

A passenger from Dubai had also smuggled e-cigarettes with e-nicotine liquid in them worth Rs 3,20,265, which were hidden in his baggage.

Customs officials said investigations are underway and are at different stages in various cases that have been detected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 10:53 IST

