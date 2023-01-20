Gold worth Rs 2.01 crore seized at Mangaluru International Airport

sleuths at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized a total of 3,677 grams of smuggled worth Rs 2,01,69,800 between Jan 1 and 18 this year, successfully foiling trafficking to a considerable extent.

Eight passengers travelling from Dubai and Abu Dhabi had tried to smuggle into the country through nefarious means, a release here said.

A passenger from Dubai had also smuggled e-cigarettes with e-nicotine liquid in them worth Rs 3,20,265, which were hidden in his baggage.

officials said investigations are underway and are at different stages in various cases that have been detected.

