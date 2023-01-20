JUST IN
India to strive for equitable access to healthcare: Union minister at G20

Topics
G20 summit | Indian healthcare | Health Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

G20 Health Working Group meeting
G20 Health Working Group meeting

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar on Thursday said India aims to strive for equitable access to healthcare for all.

Speaking after inaugurating a session on Medical Value Travel on the sidelines of the ongoing First Health Working Group meeting under G20, Pawar said India intends to accelerate efforts towards increasing the pace of implementation of value-based healthcare and achieving the goal of Universal Health Coverage.

She also emphasised upon the importance of medical value travel, saying "for centuries, traditional medicine has played a vital role in promoting health in communities worldwide, and it continues to be a first port of call and crucial resource for individuals".

She said traditional medicine was gaining worldwide recognition as an effective tool for pain management and holds a lot of promise against antibiotic resistance too.

"Over 170 of 194 WHO member states have also reported the use of traditional medicine," she said.

Pawar also lauded India's efforts to create a unique ecosystem for holistic wellness and healthcare by combining the best of modern and traditional medicines coupled with wellness treatments.

"Our health system offers quality treatment, has widespread availability and is one of the most affordable in the world," the minister said.

She also urged the participants to promote value-based healthcare.

"With the G20 presidency, we have the opportunity to create multilateral collaborations between countries facilitated by knowledge sharing and leading to formulation of effective policies aiding accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare to citizens across the world," the minister said.

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 09:51 IST

