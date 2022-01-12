Gold worth Rs 72 lakh seized from three women at Hyderabad Airport

-
Custo ms officials at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday seized 1.48 kg gold, valued at Rs 72.80 lakh, from three women passengers who arrived from Dubai.
The gold was seized in three separate cases, Customs officials said. Two of the passengers had hid the gold inside their undergarments while the third had concealed the gold in the rectum.
The Custom officials registered three cases of gold smuggling against the women, who had arrived by different flights. Further investigation is in progress, they said.
This is the latest in a series of incidents of gold smuggling detected at the airport during the last couple of days.
The officials on Sunday recovered gold in paste form from a passenger who had concealed it in the bandages tied to calves of both the legs.
They seized 970 grams of gold valued at Rs 47.55 lakh from a male passenger who arrived from Sharjah.
They recovered 442.6 grams of gold valued at Rs 21.7 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai on Monday. The gold, in paste form, was concealed inside a specially stitched pocket of the underwear.
--IANS
ms/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
