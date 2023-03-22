Earthquake of 2.7 magnitude strikes Delhi: National Centre for Seismology

A 2.7 magnitude struck the national capital on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 4:42 pm. The epicentre was in west and the depth was five kilometres, it said.

A powerful of 6.8-magnitude had jolted the city on Tuesday night and its epicentre was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 156 kilometres.

