JUST IN
Earthquake of 2.7 magnitude strikes Delhi: National Centre for Seismology
Despite nod for PMAY aid, wait gets longer for poor in Kashmir's Bandipore
Haryana opposes imposition of water cess on hydro projects by Himachal
26% of world lacks clean drinking water, 46% basic sanitation: UN
As govt supply doubles, 11.5 cr families have tap water connections
By 2025, Delhi govt aims to meet 25% of annual demand through solar power
Barring married individuals from applying for JAG in army reasonable: Govt
Road developers' debt to spike, revenue growth to remain high: Report
Delhi Budget: Local bodies' allocation doubled, Rs 850 cr for landfills
As Covid cases crosses 1,000; Kerala on alert, use of masks recommended
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Despite nod for PMAY aid, wait gets longer for poor in Kashmir's Bandipore
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Earthquake of 2.7 magnitude strikes Delhi: National Centre for Seismology

The quake occurred at 4:42 pm. The epicentre was in west Delhi and the depth was five kilometres, it said

Topics
Earthquake | India | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Earthquake, quake
Representative Image

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck the national capital on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 4:42 pm. The epicentre was in west Delhi and the depth was five kilometres, it said.

A powerful earthquake of 6.8-magnitude had jolted the city on Tuesday night and its epicentre was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 156 kilometres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Earthquake

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 18:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU