Govt develops Covid-19 vaccine tracker to give vaccination-related info

The Centre has developed a COVID-19 vaccine tracker by synergising data from three platforms to give information on various aspects of vaccination like effectiveness post inoculation.
Speaking at a briefing of the Union health ministry, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said the vaccine tracker has been developed by synergising data from CO-WIN potal, National COVID-19 testing database and COVID-19 India portal.
The data have been synergised based on ICMR identification number and on the basis of mobile numbers. We have been able to get a vaccine tracker which is going to be online very soon on the Ministry of Health's website, he said.
The tracker gives week by week coverage of the first and second dose of vaccine and also their effectiveness.
Citing the data from COVID-19 tracker from April 18 to August 15, Bhargava said vaccine effectiveness in preventing mortality is 96.6 per cent and 97.5 per cent after the second dose.
It is clear that after two doses, there is near for total protection of serious diseases and death, V K Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) said.
Vaccine is an important shield for protection against the novel coronavirus infection. This will change the scenario very dramatically, he said.
Ahead of the festive season, both the officials noted that mass gatherings have to be discouraged.
Bhargava said low-key observation of festivals this year will provide an opportunity to celebrate them in a bigger way next year. He also emphasised on responsible travel rather revenge travel.
The official added that use of protective masks needs to be continued.
