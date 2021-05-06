Coronavirus: Govt issues guidelines for vaccination of aviation staff

The Centre on Thursday issued guidelines to facilitate expeditious COVID-19 of aviation personnel working in government as well as private entities.

A dedicated facility will be established by the airport operators in their respective airports to facilitate expeditious of staff, the guidelines issued by the the Civil stated.

Priority during vaccination should be given to the air traffic controllers (ATCs), cockpit and cabin crews of the airlines as well as mission-critical and passenger-facing staff, it said.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of infections even as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.



Aviation community has worked overtime to ensure unhindered services for movement of people in need & essential cargo. To ensure their safety & to avoid any delays, MoCA has issued enabling Guidelines to facilitate their vaccination program in a fast and efficient manner. pic.twitter.com/4rpJ5JRbZl — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) May 6, 2021

The guidelines stated that the operator should immediately contact the state governments or private service providers (hospitals), which are willing to set up COVID-19 vaccination centres at the airports.

There can be more than one service providers at any airport depending on number of personnel working in the aviation ecosystem," itstated.

The airport operators must establish facilities like drinking water, help desk, ventilation, fans, wash rooms, vaccination countersand segregated waiting area, it said.

The cost per vaccination dose can be decided by the airport operator with the service provider and itwill be same for aviation personnel, it mentioned.

The focus of major airports could be on tyingup with private service providers, it noted.

"For the smaller airports where the numbers to get vaccinated are less and private players do not find it viable the airport operators can approach the district or local administration for extending thevaccination programme," it added.

The facilities created by airport operator would be available for all aviation personnel in the first phase and can be extended to the family members subsequently, itmentioned.

"All airport operators are advised to designate a nodal officer -- and alternative nodal officer may also be kept in readiness -- for coordinating the efforts," the guidelines noted.

"Chairman of Airports Authority of India (AAI) will hold regular meetings to review the progress and coordinate with the Civil Aviation Ministry, and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will address issues or challenges" it said.

The AAI owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country.

"This is the broad framework to facilitate expeditious vaccination of the civil aviation community in the country," the guidelines said.

New cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.