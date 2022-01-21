Govt mulling over ways to boost Delhi's derailed economy: Sisodia

The Kejriwal government is conducting various surveys to zero in on measures to boost the capital's economy and increase job opportunities during COVID-19 times, Deputy Chief Minister said on Friday.

Sisodia, who is also the minister of the finance department, reviewed the preparation of the Budget 2022-23 during a meeting and said it will address the needs of all residents.

" Budget 2022-23 will bring back derailed economy of the city on track and foster economic growth," he said.

Sisodia said the government is mulling over innovative ways that can be introduced to boost Delhi's economy and increase job opportunities, based on the findings of various studies being conducted by the planning department.

The economy has suffered great losses in the past couple of years due to the pandemic. We will give special attention to bringing the capital's economy back on track. Budget 2022-23 will also be very important for industrial development and developing Delhi as a hub for business and services, he said.

Various public welfare schemes, including education, health, electricity, and clean drinking water among other basic facilities will also be focussed on in the budget, he added.

