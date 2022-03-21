Govt sanctions armed CISF cover for Reliance Jio World Centre in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
RIL Q3 results: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 18,549 cr; revenue climbs 54%
What will drive RIL's Q3 earnings?
RIL Q3 results: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 18,549 cr, beats estimates
Reliance Industries should consider de-merger to unlock value
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
-
The Union government has sanctioned armed security cover of over 200 CISF personnel to guard the recently launched Jio World Centre, a business and entertainment centre in Mumbai developed by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).
The centre, touted to be about 12 times larger than a FIFA football field and 10.3 times the size of the Empire State Building in New York, has come up on an 18.5 acre campus at the tony Bandra Kundra Complex (BKC) in Maharashtra's capital city.
This will be the third RIL installation to be brought under the security umbrella of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The Reliance IT Park in Navi Mumbai and the Reliance Refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, were earlier accorded security cover of the central paramilitary force.
RIL promoters Mukesh Ambani and his wife and founder-chairperson of the Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani are protectees of the CRPF VIP security wing.
About 230 CISF personnel will be deployed at the centre, and they will provide counter-terrorist cover to the facility. The force will take over the duty by month-end, official sources told PTI.
The CISF was tasked to secure the Jio World Centre after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed threat assessment reports prepared by central security agencies against possible terrorist and sabotage threats it could face.
The centre will see a huge daily footfall of people that includes scores of employees, visitors and dignitaries, they said.
Announcing the launch of the centre early this month, RIL had said it will have a phased opening over the course of the current year and the next.
"A first-of-its kind destination in India, the Jio World Centre includes a cultural centre, a musical fountain, an upscale retail experience, a curated selection of cafes and fine dining restaurants, serviced apartments and offices, and the state-of-the-art convention facility," it had said.
CISF personnel to be posted at the facility will be deployed in a quick reaction team (QRT) pattern, as part of which they will keep vigil from vantage positions using sophisticated weapons and vehicles for swift movement, officials said.
The regular entry and exit will be manned by private security guards provided by the company, which will also pay for the security cover and arrange for housing facilities for the security personnel, they said.
This will be 12th private sector establishment under the CISF cover.
Others include the Bharat Biotech Limited campus in Hyderabad, three Infosys campuses in Bengaluru, Pune and Mysuru, Nayara Energy Ltd in Jamnagar, Hotel Terminal 1C at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Tata Steel facility in Kalinganagar, Odisha, Electronic City, Bengaluru, and the Patanjali food and herbal park in Haridwar.
The force was authorised to secure private establishments in the country, like those in the government sector, after an amendment was brought in the CISF Act following the 2008 Mumbai terror attack where five-star hotels were attacked by Pakistani terrorists.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU