Govt says has taken several steps to curb harmful content on social media

-
ALSO READ
IT rules: Google purged over 1.1 million harmful content in India
Will 'Facebook papers' be final nudge for social media regulations?
Iceland misses out on Europe's first female-majority Parliament
Instagram to roll out 2 tools to protect teens from harmful posts
Facebook to target harmful coordination by real accounts using playbook
-
The government has taken several steps to address the challenges of user harm and hateful information available on social media platforms, Parliament was informed on Friday.
Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply (starred question) in the Rajya Sabha, also stated the ministry has taken note of reports based on a whistleblower's statements about Facebook and its alleged role in circulation of hate speech, fake news and misinformation.
He was responding to a question on whether the government has noticed reports regarding "adversarial harmful networks - India case study" released by the Facebook whistleblower.
"The Ministry has taken note of such news reports based on a whistle blower's statements regarding Facebook. The whistle blower referred to in such articles has attributed amplification of extreme views to algorithmic promotion," he said.
The minister stated that these news reports also refer to the apparent bias of significant social media platforms like Facebook for alleged circulation of hate speech, fake news and misinformation and Facebook's alleged negligence in deployment of adequate algorithmic measures in controlling these unwarranted circulations.
There have been allegations that Facebook's system fuelled hate speech and fake news after Frances Haugen, an employee of the company's integrity team until May 2021, leaked tens of thousands of internal documents.
On Friday, Vaishnaw said the government has taken several steps to address the challenges of user harm and hateful information on social media platforms.
In order to ensure accountability of social media platforms to users and enhanced user safety, the government in February notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 under the IT Act, 2000.
These rules require that the intermediaries follow certain due diligence as prescribed, he said.
"MeitY through a program, namely, Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA), has been creating awareness among users highlighting the importance of following the ethics while using Internet and advising them not to share rumours/fake news.
"A dedicated website for information security awareness provides all the relevant awareness material," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU