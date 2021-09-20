Every rupee in my foundation awaiting its turn to save a life: Sonu Sood

-
Every rupee in his foundation is awaiting its turn to be used to reach the needy and save precious lives, actor Sonu Sood said in a statement on Monday, days after the CBDT alleged that he and his associates evaded tax of Rs 20 crore.
Speaking out for the first time since multiples searches at his premises and those related to his associates last week, the 48-year-old actor said he had been busy "attending to a few guests" and that is why he was unable to be at the service of the people for the last four days.
"Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for life. My journey continues. Jai Hind," he wrote in a statement on Instagram.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT claimed that after the Income Tax Department raided him and a Lucknow-based infrastructure group, it was found that Sood routed his "unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities".
It also accused the "Dabangg" actor of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad.
Sood said in his statement that he had pledged himself to the service of the people of India with all his "strength and heart".
"You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going," he said.
Sood has been active on social media platforms and hit the headlines with his philanthropic work during the pandemic.
