Govt to construct 44 strategically important roads along India-China border

The government will construct 44 along the border with and over 2100 km of axial and lateral roads in and Rajasthan, abutting Pakistan, a CPWD document shows.

According to an annual report (2018-19) prepared, and released earlier this month by the Central Public Works Department, the agency has been asked to construct 44 "strategically important" roads along the India- border to ensure quick mobilisation of troops in case of a conflict.

The nearly 4000-km-long Line of Actual Control between and touches areas from to Arunachal Pradesh



The report comes at a time China is giving a priority to projects along its borders. Last year, Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a face-off at the Doklam tri-junction after the neighbouring country had begun building road in the area.

The standoff ended on August 28 following a mutual agreement under which China stopped the construction of the road and withdrew its troops.

The report stated that these 44 strategically road along the India-China border will be constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 21,000 crore.

"The CPWD has been entrusted with construction of 44 strategically important roads along the Indo-China Border spanning 5 states of J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh," the report stated.

"The total Cost of work as per DPRs (Detailed Project Reports) is Rs 21,040 crores (approx.)," the report stated



It said the process of approval of DPRs by the (CCS), headed by Narendra Modi, is underway.

The CPWD report also stated that lateral and axial roads measuring over 2,100 kilometers will be built with a cost of around Rs 5,400 crore in and along the Indo- border.

The DPRs for this project are under preparation in CPWD, which is a major construction agency of the central government.

"A total of 945 km of lateral roads and 533 km of axial roads lie in (tentative cost Rs 3,700 crores) and 482 km of lateral roads and 219 km of axial roads in (tentative cost Rs 1,750 crores)," it stated.

The road projects will secure the vast and remote border areas of and Punjab, it stated.

India's border with runs through four states, (1,225 km, which includes 740 km of Line of Control), Rajasthan (1,037 km), Punjab (553 km) and (508 km).