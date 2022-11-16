Govt to form inter-ministerial taskforce on uniform charging ports

JUST IN
Future of technology going to be driven by India: UAE's AI minister
Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

Charger
The meeting was held with the stakeholders on the adoption of USB Type – C as a charging port for varied electronic devices

Moving a step closer to uniform charging adoption, the Department of Consumer Affairs decides to form a sub-group to examine the feasibility of uniform charging ports for wearables like earbuds and smartwatches. The sub-group will include representatives from industry bodies, educational institutions, etc.

The decision was taken on Wednesday during the central inter-ministerial taskforce meeting. The meeting was held with the stakeholders on the adoption of USB Type – C as a charging port for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops among others.

Stakeholders have agreed to a phased roll-out of a uniform charging port for effective implementation and easy adoption so that the same can be applied by the industry and adopted by consumers harmoniously. Further, it was deliberated that a different charging port may be adopted for feature phones.

The meeting was attended by representatives from industry associations such as MAIT ( Manufacturers' Association of Information Technology), FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry), CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), educational institutions including IIT Kanpur, IIT (BHU), Varanasi, and Central Government ministries including Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

“Industry should overcome inertia in adopting a uniform charging port in the interest of consumer welfare and prevention of avoidable e-waste,” said Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs during the meeting chaired by him.

The MoEFCC might assess and examine the possible impact of uniform charging ports in electronic devices with regard to e-waste.

Last month, the European Union also mandated the use of USB-C ports from 2024 for a whole range of electronic devices including mobile phones, tablets, and headphones.

India is one of the first countries to adopt such a move for consumers’ ease. With successful implementation and adoption in India, consumers will no longer have to buy different chargers for new devices.

The uniformity in charging ports is a step towards the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP-26 which calls for ‘mindful and deliberate utilization’ by people worldwide instead of ‘mindful and wasteful consumption'.

The LiFE mission plans to create and nurture a global network of individuals, namely ‘Pro-Planet People’ (P3), who will have a shared commitment to adopt and promote environmentally friendly lifestyles.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 23:54 IST

