Govt wants to ease compliance burden on pharma industry: Mandaviya

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the government wants to reduce the compliance burden on the for the ease of doing business.

Addessing an event of the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) here, Mandivya, who is also the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, said that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is not only pro-poor and pro-farmer but "industry-friendly" as well.

The IDMA is commemorating 60 years of its establishment this year.

"We want the ease of doing business for the industry and lessen the compliance burden on it. This is why we always carry out consultations with all stakeholders prior to the formulation of any policy or regulation (governing the pharma industry)", Mandaviya said.

"Our Government is pro-poor, pro-farmer and industry-friendly government. It is dedicated to the poor and farmers but at the same time it is an industry-friendly government as well," he emphasized.

Stating that the industry plays an important role in nation-building and also in achieving self-reliance, the minister said that today the Indian is known in the world which is due to the efforts of both the government and the industry.

He said that the government is working to make the self-reliant and the introduction of the Rs 15,000 crore Productivity-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is a step in this direction.

Manufacturing of 35 Active Pharma Ingredients (API), which used to be imported earlier, has started in the country now under the PLI Scheme for the pharmaceutical sector, Mandaviya said.

