Andhra CM announces ex-gratia for kin of pharma unit fire accident victims

-
ALSO READ
Andhra CM announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
Andhra Pradesh govt to repeal its controversial three-capitals law
Entire state knows how frustrated Chandrababu Naidu is: Andhra CM
AP Assembly passes bill to repeal Act intending 3 capitals for the state
-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday condoled the death of six people and announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family members of the victims of the gas leak-triggered explosion at a chemicals manufacturing unit at Akkireddygudem.
Thirteen people were also injured in the fire accident.
The chief minister also declared Rs 5 lakh compensation for each of those critically injured and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries.
Officials have been instructed to monitor the condition of those injured and the SP along with the district collector have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the reason for the incident.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also expressed anguish over the accident.
The district officials informed the Governor that the fire broke out in the chemical factory on Wednesday night and the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada for better treatment.
The Governor also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU