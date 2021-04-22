Grateful to Centre for increasing Delhi quota's of oxygen, says CM Kejriwal

Amid the rise in the complaints of shortage of medical across several hospitals in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday thanked the Centre for increasing the quota of for the national capital.

"Central government has increased Delhi's quota of We are very grateful to centre for this," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

This came a day after the Chief Minister had flagged about 'oxygen crisis' in Delhi.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 249 deaths and 24,638 fresh infections. There are currently 85,364 active cases in the national capital.

