Gujarat govt extends partial Covid lockdown in state for 3 more days

-
ALSO READ
Greece further extends coronavirus lockdown as second wave takes over
No new coronavirus cases raise hopes New Zealand will end lockdown
Brazil health secretaries call for lockdown as coronavirus cases soar
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Tracing scientists' efforts in a brutal year
China approves clinical trials of 16 homemade coronavirus vaccines
-
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday announced that a partial lockdown in the state will remain for the next three days.
"In the wake of the current #CycloneTauktae situation, CM Vijay Rupani announces to maintain status quo on the existing corona curfew and other day-time restrictions effective in 36 cities of the State for three more days, up to May 20", read a tweet by CMO Gujarat.
A powerful cyclone has battered country's west coast and made landfall in Gujarat after authorities evacuated thousands of people.
Dubbed an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" by the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclone, named Tauktae, brought with it wind speeds of 160 to 170 kilometres per hour (99.4 -105.6 miles per hour) with gusts of up to 190 km/h (118 mph), storm surges and heavy rainfall
Gujarat is currently bracing with Cyclone Tauktae following which COVID-19 vaccination drive has also been temporarily suspended.
"In the wake of #CycloneTauktae, CM Vijay Rupani announces the suspension of Corona vaccination drive for the next two days i.e. May 17 and 18 - Monday and Tuesday, and urges citizens to remain indoors considering the possibility of heavy rains along with cyclone in the state", tweeted the state government's portal.
Operations at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport shall remain suspended from 7:30 pm on May 17 to 5 am on May 18 in view of the Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Ahmedabad Airport.
Thousands of people were evacuated from low-lying areas along its western coast as Tauktae is expected to make landfall in Gujarat.
In view of the COVID-19 cases and deaths, the Gujarat government on April 25 announced a night curfew in all 29 cities of the state and imposed a slew of restrictions on public places, congregations, functions, markets, etc during the curfew.
According to Gujarat's Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a curfew was imposed in all the cities of Gujarat every night starting from 8 pm and ending at 6 am. It was into effect from April 28 and will remain imposed till May 5, 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU