Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till May 25 due to prevailing conditions

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh govt extends Corona curfew in Bhopal till May 10
A year after 'Janta Curfew': Pandemic updates and what has changed
Uttarakhand disaster LIVE: Death toll 32; search, rescue operation underway
Uttarakhand flood LIVE: 36 bodies recovered yet; 169 people missing
Uttarakhand floods: Death toll rises to 56, over 150 missing; top updates
-
The Uttarakhand government on Monday announced that it has extended Covid curfew till May 25 due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.
Giving information about the important decisions taken regarding the Covid-19 curfew in the high-level meeting, government spokesman Subodh Uniyal said that the COVID-19 lockdown will be implemented from May 18 to 6 am to May 25 at 6 am.
"A maximum of 20 people will be allowed in the wedding ceremony and RTPCR test will be mandatory before 72 hours. COVID-19 curfew will be valid only for the visit of the patient to the doctor, the pass will be given on the e-pass application in the health emergency", read an official note.
At Bank's request, the procedure was carried out from 10 am to 2 pm, the same arrangement will also be applicable to the State Employees Finance Institute.
Also, the Uttarkhand Police has decided to keep police personnel aged 55 years and above and pregnant police personnel free of COVID frontline duty in the state.
Women police personnel having infants below one year of age too will also be kept free of COVID-19 duty, said an official statement issued by the state police.
"Policemen above 55 years of age, pregnant police personnel, and women police personnel having infants below one year of age should be kept free of COVID frontline duty. And they should be allotted task where their need to be in touch of public remain the least," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU