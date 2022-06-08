Gujarat's daily Covid-19 tally tops 100 for time in three months

-
Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 111 new cases of coronavirus, crossing the 100 mark for the first time in three months, and raising the tally of infections to 12,25,698, an official from the state health department said.
The state had last reported 128 cases on March 3, before the numbers had started declining. However, over the last few days, the state has seen a sharp rise in the daily count, which has nearly doubled from 56 cases reported on June 4.
As many as 29 patients recovered from the infection, taking the count of recoveries to 12,14,309, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,944, as no fresh fatalities were reported during the day, the official said.
Of the latest infections, Ahmedabad accounted for 50 new cases, followed by Vadodara with 25, Surat 10, Rajkot seven, Gandhinagar five, etc, he said.
With this, the state is now left with 445 active cases, the official said.
As many as 46,347 people were inoculated against the disease on Wednesday, taking the number of doses administered so far to 11.03 crore.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,698, new cases 111, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,14,309, active cases 445, people tested so far - figures not released.
