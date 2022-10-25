JUST IN
Cabinet expansion soon in Maharashtra, most of entrants will be MoS: Dy CM
Mumbai logs 32 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally drops below 800
Are countries using visas as weapons to fight diplomatic battles?
Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 30.7 deg C, AQI 'very poor'
'Ensuring safe air ops': Aviation Ministry to increase safety-related posts
Cyclone Sitrang brings down Kolkata's pollution on Kali Puja night to low
Centre, state govt trying to find solution to erosion problem: Sonowal
Post-Diwali air quality better than 2021 in several cities, shows CPCB data
DU Admissions: CSAS second allotment list to be released tomorrow
Despite rise in budgetary support, NE lags in job creation: Official
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Mumbai logs 32 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally drops below 800
Business Standard

Cabinet expansion soon in Maharashtra, most of entrants will be MoS: Dy CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the state cabinet would be expanded soon

Topics
Cabinet Expansion | Devendra Fadnavis | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Speaks to media, in Mumbai.
BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the state cabinet would be expanded soon.

Talking to reporters at his official residence here, he also said that most of the new members will be Ministers of State. ''The expansion would be carried out soon," he said. The state Council of Ministers at present has 18 cabinet ministers including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

There are nine ministers each from the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena and his ally Bharatiya Janata Party. The present government took over on June 30 this year after the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress collapsed following Shinde's rebellion.

While on June 30 only Shinde and Fadnavis took oath, the first cabinet expansion took place on August 9.

The Council of Ministers can have up to 43 members in Maharashtra.

Asked when the long-awaited elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation would take place, Fadnavis said it was for the courts to decide.

He was apparently referring to the petitions filed in the courts over BMC polls and OBC political quota.

The BJP leader agreed that it was not desirable to keep an important civic body like BMC under the control of an administrator for long.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cabinet Expansion

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 21:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU