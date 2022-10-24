JUST IN
Gujarat reports 42 fresh Covid-19 infections; active tally at 591
Nine months into war, Ukraine claims success in downing Russian drones
BSF offers sweets to Pakistan Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on Diwali
PM Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu, both exchange Diwali greetings
Arunachal chopper crash: Army personnel's bodies cremated at native place
India, Pakistan to share pride as Sunak likely to be first non-White UK PM
17 IPS officers reshuffled in top level changes in Gujarat ahead of polls
Delhi's air turns 'very poor', but still 2nd best on Diwali in 7 years
A deep dive into what is really going on between The Wire and Meta
Vehicular trauma cases rise in Gujarat; Chandigarh on alert during Diwali
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Nine months into war, Ukraine claims success in downing Russian drones
Business Standard

Gujarat reports 42 fresh Covid-19 infections; active tally at 591

At least 49 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,64,944, while the toll remained unchanged at 11,038

Topics
Gujarat | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Covid test
Representative Image

Gujarat on Monday recorded 42 new cases of coronavirus, raising the tally of infections to 12,76,573, an official from the state health department said.

At least 49 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,64,944, while the toll remained unchanged at 11,038, he said.

With this, the state currently has 591 active cases, of which three patients are on ventilator support, the official said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 15 infections, followed by Surat with 10, Sabarkantha and Vadodara five cases each and Jamnagar two, among others, he said.

The state has administered 12.74 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs so far, the official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,76,573, new cases 42, death toll 11,038, discharged 12,64,944, active cases 591, people tested so far - figures not released.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gujarat

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 21:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU