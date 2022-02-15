Covid-19: Gujarat reports 998 new cases, lowest since Jan 2; 16 deaths

on Tuesday reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases at 998 for the first time in nearly a month-and-a-half, taking its overall tally to 12,17,328, while 16 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

The state had last reported under 1,000 cases at 968 on January 2 this year. As many as 16 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 10,838, the department said in a release. As many as 2,454 patients were discharged during the day, which pushed the tally of recovered cases to 11,95,295, it said. With this, the state's tally of active cases fell further to 11,195, of which 77 patients are on ventilator support, the release said. With 2.12 lakh more beneficiaries inoculated against COVID-19 in on Tuesday, the number of vaccine doses administered so far rose to 10.13 crore, the department said. District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 376 COVID-19 cases, followed by Vadodara 211, Surat 73, Gandhinagar 51 and Rajkot 46, among others, the release said. Vadodara reported five deaths, Surat three, Ahmedabad two, and Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Valsad, Panchmahal and Devbhumi Dwarka one each, it added. The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported three new COVID-19 cases and two recoveries, officials said. With this, the UT's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 11,405 and recoveries to 11,376. There are 25 active cases in the UT, which has so far reported four deaths, the officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,17,328, new cases 998, death toll 10,838, discharged 11,95,295, active cases 11,195, people tested so far - figures not released.

