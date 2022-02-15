Kerala records 11,776 fresh Covid cases, 20 deaths in last 24 hours

-
After dropping below 10,000, the daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala saw a marginal increase with the state on Tuesday recording 11,776 fresh infections which raised the total caseload to 64,28,148.
The southern state had reported 8,989 fresh cases on Monday.
Kerala, on Tuesday, also reported 304 deaths which pushed the total fatalities in Kerala to 62,681, according to a government release.
Of the deaths, 20 were reported in the last 24 hours, 154 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 130 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.
With 32,027 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries in the state reached 62,40,864.
As the number of recoveries was more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 1,23,825, the release said.
On Monday, the number of active cases was 1,44,384.
As many as 71,411 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 2,141 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,440) and Kottayam (1,231), the release said.
Of the new cases, 92 were health workers, 29 from outside the State and 10,866 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 789, the release said.
There are currently 2,52,101 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,46,479 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,622 in hospitals, the release said.
