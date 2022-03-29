Gujarat reports five new COVID-19 cases, active cases down to 150

-
Gujarat on Tuesday reported five new coronavirus infections but no pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.
The state's caseload rose to 12,23,884.
With 89 patients recovering during the day, the tally of recovered cases rose to 12,12,792. The number of active cases dipped sharply to 150, the department said. The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,942. Mehsana and Vadodara districts reported two new cases each, while Ahmedabad reported one. As many as 96,459 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, which took the total of vaccine doses administered so far in the state to 10.60 crore. The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu does not have an active COVID-19 case now. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,884, new cases five, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,12,792, active cases 150, people tested so far - figures not released.
