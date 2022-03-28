Gujarat sees 8 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally drops to 234

reported eight COVID-19 cases on Monday, increasing its tally to 12,23,879, while the stood unchanged at 10,942, an official said.

So far, 12,12,703 people have recovered from the infection, including 33 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 234, he said.

The eight cases comprise three each in Gandhinagar and Vadodara districts, and one each in Ahmedabad and Dahod, he added.

A government release said 64,014 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.59 crore.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remains COVID-19 free with no active cases as on Monday, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,879, new cases 8, 10,942, discharged 12,12,703, active cases 234, people tested so far - figures not released.

