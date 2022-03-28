Gujarat sees 8 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally drops to 234

-
ALSO READ
What is the difference between RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test?
Death toll from heavy flooding in Malaysia climbs to 41; 8 still missing
IND vs SL 1st Test Preview: Kohli's 100th Test offers crucial WTC points
IND vs SL 1st Test Highlights: Jadeja's all round show wins it for India
IND vs SL 2nd Test Preview: India eye 15th consecutive series win at home
-
Gujarat reported eight COVID-19 cases on Monday, increasing its tally to 12,23,879, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,942, an official said.
So far, 12,12,703 people have recovered from the infection, including 33 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 234, he said.
The eight cases comprise three each in Gandhinagar and Vadodara districts, and one each in Ahmedabad and Dahod, he added.
A government release said 64,014 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.59 crore.
The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remains COVID-19 free with no active cases as on Monday, a local official said.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,879, new cases 8, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,12,703, active cases 234, people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU