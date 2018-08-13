Hapur lynching: Supreme Court to hear survivor's plea for SIT probe today

The on Monday will hear the plea of a survivor of the case, who is seeking a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter.

Besides seeking SIT probe, the petitioner also sought transfer of case and subsequent trial outside amid allegations that the police have not recorded his statement. He has also demanded cancellation of the bail of the accused.

Earlier this month, the four accused in connection with the controversial case were granted bail after they told the court that they had no role in the attack.

According to media reports, a bench headed by of India (CJI) Dipak Misra had earlier said that the case required urgent hearing after the Police had termed the incident as a road rage mishap.

In June, 38-year-old Qasim was lynched to death and 65-year-old was severely injured in Uttar Pradesh's district after a group of people attacked them on suspicion of being involved in cow slaughter.