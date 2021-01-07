Harsh Vardhan to visit TN on Friday to review vaccination dry run

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, three fatalities
European Union medical agency approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
Centre has not banned export of any Covid-19 vaccine: Health secretary
Another nationwide Covid-19 vaccine dry run to be held on January 8
-
As the country prepares for the COVID-19 vaccine roll out, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will be visiting Tamil Nadu on Friday.
During his visit, Vardhan will review the preparedness and oversee the dry run operations at the scheduled sites.
A massive countrywide mock drill to prepare for the COVID-19 vaccination is being conducted on Friday in 736 districts across 33 States and UTs.
The Union Health Minister will visit the site at Government General Hospital, Chennai followed by the one at Government Omandurar Hospital, Chennai.
In the afternoon, he will visit the private vaccination centre in Apollo Hospital, Chennai after a brief visit to the General Medical Store Depot (GMSD) in Periamedu.
This is one of the four national vaccine storage facilities, the other three being at Mumbai, Kolkata and Karnal.
Thereafter, Harsh Vardhan will visit the vaccination centre at Chengalpattu. He will be visiting the Hindustan Bio-Tech Limited Campus at Chengalpattu after concluding his supervision at these sites.
The objective of the mock drill for COVID-19 vaccination is to simulate the actual vaccine administration event.
The entire planning of the vaccination drive including beneficiary registration, microplanning and vaccination at the planned sites, will be tested under the supervision of the District Collectors and District Magistrates.
The dry run will also familiarize the State, District, Block and Hospital level officers with all aspects of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.
This activity will help administrators in strengthening the linkages between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms, identification of any residual challenges prior to the actual implementation and to instil confidence in the programme managers at all levels for a smooth vaccination drive.
--IANS
aka/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU