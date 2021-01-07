Kerala Covid vaccination second dry run at 46 centres on Friday

-
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja has said that preparations for the second dry run for Covid vaccination in the state are almost complete. The dry run will be conducted at 46 centres in the state according to the Central government guidelines.
The dry run will be conducted at medical colleges, district hospitals, private hospitals and urban/ rural health centres, the minister said.
It will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 25 health workers will participate at each centre with strict adherence to Covid vaccination protocols, Shailaja said. She added that this follows the first dry run conducted at 6 centres in four districts on January 4.
The minister said the state is fully prepared to carry out Covid vaccination. Shailaja said that 3,51,457 people have registered for Covid vaccination and added that all the applications received by the health department have been registered.
This includes 1,67,084 health workers from the government sector and 1,84,373 health staff from the private sector. In addition to this 400 health workers under the "Vayomitram project" of the social justice department have also registered with the health department for vaccination, the minister said. The registration of 1344 workers of the "108" ambulance service is being carried out.
The minister informed that in the first phase, health workers in both the government and private sectors, medical students, ICDS Anganwadi workers will be given the vaccine.
