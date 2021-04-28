Haryana gets additional supply of medical oxygen to combat Covid-19 crisis

The government of India has increased the supply of medical of to overcome it's shortage, an official said on Wednesday.

The quota has been increased from 162 to 232 metric tonnes per day by the government of India, the official spokesperson told the media here.

The official communication in this regard was received on Tuesday.

--IANS

vg/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)