Haryana gets additional supply of medical oxygen to combat Covid-19 crisis

-
ALSO READ
Odisha govt plans admission in three new medical colleges next year
Covaxin rolled out in Bengal, 60 beneficiaries to be inoculated on Day 1
Visakhapatnam: 59 Andhra University students test positive for coronavirus
Indian men's hockey core probable group to report for camp on Saturday
Manmohan Singh recuperating well from Covid-19 infection: Randeep Surjewala
-
The government of India has increased the supply of medical oxygen of Haryana to overcome it's shortage, an official said on Wednesday.
The oxygen quota has been increased from 162 to 232 metric tonnes per day by the government of India, the official spokesperson told the media here.
The official communication in this regard was received on Tuesday.
--IANS
vg/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU