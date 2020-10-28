Haryana govt to give festival advance, over 200,000 employees to benefit

-
The Haryana government has decided to give an advance of Rs 18,000 to 'Group-C' and Rs 12,000 to 'Group-D' category regular employees of the state in view of the festive season.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard, an official statement said here on Wednesday.
"The disbursement of advance will be carried out in the first week of November. The decision would benefit 2,29,631 Group C and D regular employees of the state government," it said.
The measure will entail an expense to the tune of Rs 386.40 crore. The advance amount would be interest free and recoverable in not more than 12 instalments, the statement said.
